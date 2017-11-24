DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





SLM Solutions Group AG: FY 2017 forecast adjustment





24-Nov-2017 / 13:23 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SLM Solutions Group AG: FY 2017 forecast adjustment

Lübeck, November 24, 2017 - The Management of SLM Solutions Group AG is adjusting its forecast of selected key management figures for the 2017 fiscal year as follows: on a full-year view, the company now anticipates consolidated revenue of around EUR 90 million and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin in the single-digit range. The original forecast assumed consolidated revenue between EUR 110 million and EUR 120 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin (in relation to Group revenue) of 10 % to 13 %. From today"s perspective, the management assumes that the personnel cost ratio will increase year-on-year. At the beginning of the year, an appropriate reduction in the personnel cost ratio was expected. The cost of materials ratio is still expected to be reduced by a reasonable amount year-on-year.

The main reason for the adjustments are delivery dates postponed by customers into the beginning of the next financial year, which prevent the original forecast for the 2017 financial year from being reached.



About the company:



Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company"s shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The stock has been listed in the TecDAX index since March 21, 2016. SLM Solutions focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs over 360 members of staff in Germany, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.

Contact:



Georg Grießmann, cometis AG



Unter den Eichen 7, 65195 Wiesbaden



Telephone: +49 (0) 611-205855-61



E-Mail: griessmann@cometis.de