DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG: FY 2017 forecast adjustment
2017. november 24., péntek, 13:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SLM Solutions Group AG: FY 2017 forecast adjustment
Lübeck, November 24, 2017 - The Management of SLM Solutions Group AG is adjusting its forecast of selected key management figures for the 2017 fiscal year as follows: on a full-year view, the company now anticipates consolidated revenue of around EUR 90 million and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin in the single-digit range. The original forecast assumed consolidated revenue between EUR 110 million and EUR 120 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin (in relation to Group revenue) of 10 % to 13 %. From today"s perspective, the management assumes that the personnel cost ratio will increase year-on-year. At the beginning of the year, an appropriate reduction in the personnel cost ratio was expected. The cost of materials ratio is still expected to be reduced by a reasonable amount year-on-year.
The main reason for the adjustments are delivery dates postponed by customers into the beginning of the next financial year, which prevent the original forecast for the 2017 financial year from being reached.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Roggenhorster Strasse 9c
|23556 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A111338
|WKN:
|A11133
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
632515 24-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
