







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





24.11.2017 / 17:25







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Robert

Last name(s):

Hoffmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

United Internet AG





b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005089031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

56.7000 EUR





6293.70 EUR



56.7000 EUR





226.80 EUR



56.5600 EUR





5656.00 EUR



56.5100 EUR





6611.67 EUR



56.5700 EUR





2602.22 EUR



56.7000 EUR





623.70 EUR



56.7000 EUR





396.90 EUR



56.7000 EUR





1077.30 EUR



56.7000 EUR





1077.30 EUR



56.7000 EUR





283.50 EUR



56.7000 EUR





1304.10 EUR



56.7000 EUR





1304.10 EUR



56.7000 EUR





340.20 EUR



56.5900 EUR





1697.70 EUR



56.5900 EUR





1867.47 EUR



56.6500 EUR





2719.20 EUR



56.6000 EUR





4528.00 EUR



56.5300 EUR





9892.75 EUR



56.6300 EUR





5663.00 EUR



56.6100 EUR





6340.32 EUR



56.6100 EUR





4302.36 EUR



56.6000 EUR





7414.60 EUR



56.6000 EUR





2830.00 EUR



56.4700 EUR





3105.85 EUR



56.4700 EUR





1581.16 EUR



56.4700 EUR





5929.35 EUR



56.3500 EUR





6480.25 EUR



55.1800 EUR





2759.00 EUR



55.1800 EUR





1379.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

56.5070 EUR





96288.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-23; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

BATS Europe

MIC:

BCXE



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























24.11.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



