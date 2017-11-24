DGAP-DD: United Internet AG english

2017. november 24., péntek, 17:27








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


24.11.2017 / 17:25



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Hoffmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

United Internet AG


b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



















































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
56.7000 EUR 6293.70 EUR
56.7000 EUR 226.80 EUR
56.5600 EUR 5656.00 EUR
56.5100 EUR 6611.67 EUR
56.5700 EUR 2602.22 EUR
56.7000 EUR 623.70 EUR
56.7000 EUR 396.90 EUR
56.7000 EUR 1077.30 EUR
56.7000 EUR 1077.30 EUR
56.7000 EUR 283.50 EUR
56.7000 EUR 1304.10 EUR
56.7000 EUR 1304.10 EUR
56.7000 EUR 340.20 EUR
56.5900 EUR 1697.70 EUR
56.5900 EUR 1867.47 EUR
56.6500 EUR 2719.20 EUR
56.6000 EUR 4528.00 EUR
56.5300 EUR 9892.75 EUR
56.6300 EUR 5663.00 EUR
56.6100 EUR 6340.32 EUR
56.6100 EUR 4302.36 EUR
56.6000 EUR 7414.60 EUR
56.6000 EUR 2830.00 EUR
56.4700 EUR 3105.85 EUR
56.4700 EUR 1581.16 EUR
56.4700 EUR 5929.35 EUR
56.3500 EUR 6480.25 EUR
55.1800 EUR 2759.00 EUR
55.1800 EUR 1379.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
56.5070 EUR 96288.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: BATS Europe
MIC: BCXE














24.11.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



39077  24.11.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum