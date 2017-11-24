







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Robert

Last name(s):

Hoffmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

United Internet AG





b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005089031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

56.5200 EUR





4012.92 EUR



56.7000 EUR





793.80 EUR



56.7000 EUR





567.00 EUR



56.7000 EUR





396.90 EUR



56.5900 EUR





848.85 EUR



56.5900 EUR





4017.89 EUR



56.5900 EUR





113.18 EUR



56.6000 EUR





5094.00 EUR



56.6200 EUR





509.58 EUR



56.6200 EUR





792.68 EUR



56.5800 EUR





4979.04 EUR



56.4700 EUR





2258.80 EUR



56.4700 EUR





1694.10 EUR



56.4700 EUR





790.58 EUR



56.2800 EUR





8385.72 EUR



56.3300 EUR





4224.75 EUR



56.3400 EUR





9239.76 EUR



56.3400 EUR





619.74 EUR



56.3500 EUR





4338.95 EUR



56.3300 EUR





5069.70 EUR



56.3400 EUR





8394.66 EUR



56.3200 EUR





11883.52 EUR



56.3200 EUR





15994.88 EUR



56.3400 EUR





1802.88 EUR



56.3400 EUR





2140.92 EUR



56.3400 EUR





5239.62 EUR



56.3200 EUR





1633.28 EUR



56.3200 EUR





6814.72 EUR



54.7700 EUR





2464.65 EUR



54.7700 EUR





328.62 EUR



54.7700 EUR





4929.30 EUR



55.1700 EUR





2206.80 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

56.2560 EUR





122581.7900 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-23; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Turquoise

MIC:

TRQX



