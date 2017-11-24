DGAP-DD: United Internet AG english

2017. november 24., péntek, 17:26








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


24.11.2017 / 17:24



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Hoffmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

United Internet AG


b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
56.5200 EUR 4012.92 EUR
56.7000 EUR 793.80 EUR
56.7000 EUR 567.00 EUR
56.7000 EUR 396.90 EUR
56.5900 EUR 848.85 EUR
56.5900 EUR 4017.89 EUR
56.5900 EUR 113.18 EUR
56.6000 EUR 5094.00 EUR
56.6200 EUR 509.58 EUR
56.6200 EUR 792.68 EUR
56.5800 EUR 4979.04 EUR
56.4700 EUR 2258.80 EUR
56.4700 EUR 1694.10 EUR
56.4700 EUR 790.58 EUR
56.2800 EUR 8385.72 EUR
56.3300 EUR 4224.75 EUR
56.3400 EUR 9239.76 EUR
56.3400 EUR 619.74 EUR
56.3500 EUR 4338.95 EUR
56.3300 EUR 5069.70 EUR
56.3400 EUR 8394.66 EUR
56.3200 EUR 11883.52 EUR
56.3200 EUR 15994.88 EUR
56.3400 EUR 1802.88 EUR
56.3400 EUR 2140.92 EUR
56.3400 EUR 5239.62 EUR
56.3200 EUR 1633.28 EUR
56.3200 EUR 6814.72 EUR
54.7700 EUR 2464.65 EUR
54.7700 EUR 328.62 EUR
54.7700 EUR 4929.30 EUR
55.1700 EUR 2206.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
56.2560 EUR 122581.7900 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Turquoise
MIC: TRQX














24.11.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



39075  24.11.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum