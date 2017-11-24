DGAP-DD: United Internet AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Hoffmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

United Internet AG


b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
56.7550 EUR 6072.79 EUR
56.7800 EUR 5564.44 EUR
56.7750 EUR 11865.98 EUR
56.8550 EUR 2387.91 EUR
56.8500 EUR 7617.90 EUR
56.8500 EUR 1932.90 EUR
56.8500 EUR 1250.70 EUR
54.8500 EUR 6198.05 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
56.5094 EUR 42890.6700 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE BXE Dark Order Book
MIC: BATD














Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
