1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Robert

Last name(s):

Hoffmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

United Internet AG





b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005089031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

56.7550 EUR





6072.79 EUR



56.7800 EUR





5564.44 EUR



56.7750 EUR





11865.98 EUR



56.8550 EUR





2387.91 EUR



56.8500 EUR





7617.90 EUR



56.8500 EUR





1932.90 EUR



56.8500 EUR





1250.70 EUR



54.8500 EUR





6198.05 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

56.5094 EUR





42890.6700 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-23; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

CBOE BXE Dark Order Book

MIC:

BATD



