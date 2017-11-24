DGAP-DD: United Internet AG english

2017. november 24., péntek, 17:29








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


24.11.2017 / 17:28



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Hoffmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

United Internet AG


b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































































Price(s) Volume(s)
56.6600 EUR 10708.74 EUR
56.6350 EUR 10930.56 EUR
56.5700 EUR 8032.94 EUR
56.4750 EUR 16660.13 EUR
56.4950 EUR 10112.61 EUR
56.5700 EUR 10974.58 EUR
56.6500 EUR 8610.80 EUR
56.6500 EUR 8610.80 EUR
56.6300 EUR 6512.45 EUR
56.6200 EUR 7020.88 EUR
56.5950 EUR 13865.78 EUR
56.7050 EUR 12021.46 EUR
56.7050 EUR 1531.04 EUR
56.7000 EUR 11566.80 EUR
56.7000 EUR 21262.50 EUR
56.8550 EUR 11939.55 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
56.6362 EUR 170361.6000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Dublin POSIT
MIC: XPOS














24.11.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



39079  24.11.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum