1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Robert

Last name(s):

Hoffmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

United Internet AG





b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005089031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

56.6600 EUR





10708.74 EUR



56.6350 EUR





10930.56 EUR



56.5700 EUR





8032.94 EUR



56.4750 EUR





16660.13 EUR



56.4950 EUR





10112.61 EUR



56.5700 EUR





10974.58 EUR



56.6500 EUR





8610.80 EUR



56.6500 EUR





8610.80 EUR



56.6300 EUR





6512.45 EUR



56.6200 EUR





7020.88 EUR



56.5950 EUR





13865.78 EUR



56.7050 EUR





12021.46 EUR



56.7050 EUR





1531.04 EUR



56.7000 EUR





11566.80 EUR



56.7000 EUR





21262.50 EUR



56.8550 EUR





11939.55 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

56.6362 EUR





170361.6000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-23; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Dublin POSIT

MIC:

XPOS



