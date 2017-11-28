DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Richard
Last name(s): Durnall

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: CTO, Member of the Executive Leadership Team



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Scout24 AG


b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
35.70 EUR 150189.90 EUR
35.70 EUR 3284.40 EUR
35.70 EUR 70507.50 EUR
35.70 EUR 3320.10 EUR
35.70 EUR 84287.70 EUR
35.70 EUR 10710.00 EUR
35.70 EUR 3570.00 EUR
35.70 EUR 28238.70 EUR
35.70 EUR 10710.00 EUR
35.70 EUR 10388.70 EUR
35.70 EUR 8532.30 EUR
35.70 EUR 4569.60 EUR
35.70 EUR 4926.60 EUR
35.70 EUR 8710.80 EUR
35.70 EUR 12959.10 EUR
35.70 EUR 2927.40 EUR
35.70 EUR 103672.80 EUR
35.70 EUR 12959.10 EUR
35.73 EUR 3572.50 EUR
35.73 EUR 2679.38 EUR
35.74 EUR 1858.22 EUR
35.74 EUR 5432.48 EUR
35.75 EUR 2573.64 EUR
35.76 EUR 32429.79 EUR
35.76 EUR 7616.88 EUR
35.77 EUR 17417.56 EUR
35.78 EUR 6153.30 EUR
35.78 EUR 10877.12 EUR
35.79 EUR 3506.93 EUR
35.79 EUR 6048.51 EUR
35.80 EUR 7160.00 EUR
35.81 EUR 3150.84 EUR
35.70 EUR 31487.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
35.71 EUR 676429.24 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-24; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15

81673 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
