1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Richard

Last name(s):

Durnall



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

CTO, Member of the Executive Leadership Team







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Scout24 AG





b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A12DM80





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

35.70 EUR





150189.90 EUR



35.70 EUR





3284.40 EUR



35.70 EUR





70507.50 EUR



35.70 EUR





3320.10 EUR



35.70 EUR





84287.70 EUR



35.70 EUR





10710.00 EUR



35.70 EUR





3570.00 EUR



35.70 EUR





28238.70 EUR



35.70 EUR





10710.00 EUR



35.70 EUR





10388.70 EUR



35.70 EUR





8532.30 EUR



35.70 EUR





4569.60 EUR



35.70 EUR





4926.60 EUR



35.70 EUR





8710.80 EUR



35.70 EUR





12959.10 EUR



35.70 EUR





2927.40 EUR



35.70 EUR





103672.80 EUR



35.70 EUR





12959.10 EUR



35.73 EUR





3572.50 EUR



35.73 EUR





2679.38 EUR



35.74 EUR





1858.22 EUR



35.74 EUR





5432.48 EUR



35.75 EUR





2573.64 EUR



35.76 EUR





32429.79 EUR



35.76 EUR





7616.88 EUR



35.77 EUR





17417.56 EUR



35.78 EUR





6153.30 EUR



35.78 EUR





10877.12 EUR



35.79 EUR





3506.93 EUR



35.79 EUR





6048.51 EUR



35.80 EUR





7160.00 EUR



35.81 EUR





3150.84 EUR



35.70 EUR





31487.40 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

35.71 EUR





676429.24 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-24; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



