DGAP-Adhoc: Decision to make a takeover offer to the shareholders of Constantin Medien AG
2017. november 27., hétfő, 18:38
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Offer
Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
Decision to make a takeover offer to the shareholders of Constantin Medien AG
For purposes of financing and coordinating the Takeover Offer and in order to structure the group of shareholders of Constantin Medien AG following the successful execution of the Takeover Offer, today, the Company entered into a framework agreement with SIAG and HLEE (which is currently the largest shareholder of Constantin Medien AG with a participation of nearly 30%) as well as Mr. Bernhard Burgener, Mrs. Rosmarie Burgener and Mr. Alexander Studhalter. The framework agreement inter alia provides for all Constantin Shares tendered under the Takeover Offer to be acquired by and transferred to the Company upon completion of the Takeover Offer. In this context, SIAG acquired a participation of 28.7% in HLEE in a capital increase which was implemented today.
Moreover, in this context, Bernhard and Rosmarie Burgener, SIAG and Alexander Studhalter entered into a shareholders" agreement, which will only become effective if and when the Takeover Offer is successful in accordance with the contractual conditions. The agreement inter alia provides that in such case the board of directors of HLEE, the board of directors of Highlight Communications AG and the supervisory board of Constantin Medien AG shall be composed of a majority of representatives of the core shareholders.
The offer document and other information relating to the Takeover Offer will be published on the internet under http://www.siagtgwhlc-offer.de. The Takeover Offer will be subject to the condition precedent of the receipt of necessary antitrust clearances. Furthermore, the Takeover Offer will be made on and subject to the terms and conditions yet to be communicated in the offer document.
The Company expects the publication of the offer document, which may only take place after its approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht), to occur in the course of December 2017.
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 816 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 61 816 67 67
|E-mail:
|ir@hlcom.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006539198
|WKN:
|920299
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
633119 27-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
