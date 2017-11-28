DGAP-News: Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures
2017. november 27., hétfő, 19:24
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of HelloFresh SE (WKN A16140; ISIN DE000A161408; ticker symbol HFG) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 20 November 2017 until and including 24 November 2017 stabilisation measures as further specified in the attachment.
Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KIMSXDXOHJ
Document title: Details of stabilization measures HelloFresh
633169 27.11.2017
