DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG: Planned streamlining of the depot should provide increasing income in the coming years
2017. november 27., hétfő, 19:39
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Planned streamlining of the depot should provide increasing income in the coming years
- Rejuvenation and improved utilisation of the container fleet capacity by streamlining the depot
- One-off special write-down in the current year
- Planned reinvestment of the acquired liquidity in new containers at current favourable rents
The streamlining of the depot and the associated improvement in the use of capacity will have a positive effect on business performance in the coming years. In this way annual savings of approximately EUR 1.5 million can be achieved just in terms of the relevant depot costs for rented containers.
Furthermore, the liquidity expected from the transaction amounting to approximately EUR 6.5 million can be reinvested in new containers which will have attractive rent contracts.
Further information: www.avesone.com
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aves One AG
|Große Elbstrasse 45
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 696528 350
|Fax:
|040 696528 359
|E-mail:
|ir@avesone.com
|Internet:
|www.avesone.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A168114
|WKN:
|A16811
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
633147 27-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
