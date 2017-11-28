DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Aves One AG: Planned streamlining of the depot should provide increasing income in the coming years





27-Nov-2017





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Planned streamlining of the depot should provide increasing income in the coming years

- Rejuvenation and improved utilisation of the container fleet capacity by streamlining the depot

- One-off special write-down in the current year

- Planned reinvestment of the acquired liquidity in new containers at current favourable rents



Hamburg, 27 November 2017 - Aves One AG (Aves) has decided to make use of the positive price trend in the container market to optimise the portfolio. Therefore, the plan is to sell the majority of the currently unrented containers located in harbours where demand is low. The sale of these containers (approximately 7,000 units) is scheduled to be concluded at the end of the first quarter of 2018. So far, purchasers have been found for approximately 1,400 containers. The overall sale involves a one-off special write-down this year which is expected to amount to approximately EUR 4.0 million. No further negative effects are expected from this sale in 2018 - on the contrary:

The streamlining of the depot and the associated improvement in the use of capacity will have a positive effect on business performance in the coming years. In this way annual savings of approximately EUR 1.5 million can be achieved just in terms of the relevant depot costs for rented containers.

Furthermore, the liquidity expected from the transaction amounting to approximately EUR 6.5 million can be reinvested in new containers which will have attractive rent contracts.

Further information: www.avesone.com

