DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback





Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated





28.11.2017 / 11:32





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Information on issuer and content:



Name: Covestro AG



Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen



Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buy-back programme



ISIN: DE0006062144



WKN: 606214



Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052



Information relating to a buy-back programme - interim announcement



Covestro AG (the "issuer") finalizes repurchase of shares.



From November 21 to 24, 2017, a total number of 236,571 shares had been

acquired in the course of the share buy-back programme of Covestro AG,

Leverkusen ("Covestro" or "the issuer"). Start of share buy-back on 21

November 2017 was announced on November 20, 2017 in accordance with Art. 2

of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected

by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform

of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).



From November 21 to 24, 2017, the total number of repurchased shares, the

weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily

basis, amounted to:











Date

Total number of

Weighted average

Aggregated volume



repurchased shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)



(number)





21-11-2017

59,397

84.17820

4,999,932.55

22-11-2017

59,272

84.35410

4,999,836.22

23-11-2017

59,172

84.49820

4,999,927.49

24-11-2017

58,730

85.13790

5,000,148.87

Total

236,571

84.54056

19,999,845.13



From November 21 to 24, 2017, a total number of 236,571 shares had been

acquired in the course of the share buy-back programme of Covestro AG.



Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the

buy-back programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under

www.covestro.com/en/investors.



Leverkusen, November 28, 2017

