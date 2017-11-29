DGAP-CMS: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated

2017. november 28., kedd, 11:32





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback


Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated


28.11.2017 / 11:32


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buy-back programme

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052

Information relating to a buy-back programme - interim announcement

Covestro AG (the "issuer") finalizes repurchase of shares.

From November 21 to 24, 2017, a total number of 236,571 shares had been
acquired in the course of the share buy-back programme of Covestro AG,
Leverkusen ("Covestro" or "the issuer"). Start of share buy-back on 21
November 2017 was announced on November 20, 2017 in accordance with Art. 2
of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected
by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform
of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

From November 21 to 24, 2017, the total number of repurchased shares, the
weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily
basis, amounted to:


































DateTotal number ofWeighted averageAggregated volume

repurchased sharesprice (EUR)(EUR)

(number)

21-11-201759,39784.178204,999,932.55
22-11-201759,27284.354104,999,836.22
23-11-201759,17284.498204,999,927.49
24-11-201758,73085.137905,000,148.87
Total236,57184.5405619,999,845.13

From November 21 to 24, 2017, a total number of 236,571 shares had been
acquired in the course of the share buy-back programme of Covestro AG.

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the
buy-back programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under
www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Leverkusen, November 28, 2017














28.11.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Covestro AG

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




633325  28.11.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=633325&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum