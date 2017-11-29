

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Statement





ERGO ends discussions concerning the sale of its German life insurance companies with traditional life insurance portfolios





28-Nov-2017 / 17:53 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Munich Re: ERGO ends discussions concerning the sale of its German life insurance companies with traditional life insurance portfolios





ERGO will currently not pursue the sale of its traditional life insurance portfolios any further. This was decided today by the Board of Management of ERGO Group AG following an in-depth assessment of non-binding offers submitted by potential buyers and a discussion of the various options available.



















Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of Munich Re. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements given here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation and performance of our Company. The Company assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements or to make them conform with future events or developments.













28-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



