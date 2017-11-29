DGAP-Adhoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP raises EUR 100 million and issues 1 billion new shares
2017. november 28., kedd, 18:17
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Capital Increase
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Ad-Hoc Announcement
CPI PROPERTY GROUP raises EUR 100 million and issues 1 billion new shares
The new shares, having a par value and a subscription price of EUR 0.10 each, were issued today in a reserved capital increase under the Company"s authorized share capital for cash contribution. Each new share was partially paid up to 50% of its par value by the Subscriber, thus resulting in a global payment in cash by the Subscriber of EUR 50 million. The remaining portion of the par value of the new shares issued, representing a global amount of EUR 50 million, has to be paid by the Subscriber by 31 March 2018.
The corporate share capital of the Company has thus been increased today from EUR 831,061,784.60 represented by 8,310,617,846 shares to EUR 931,061,784.60 represented by 9,310,617,846 shares.
The total number of shares comprising the share capital of the Company is 9,310,617,846 as of 28 November, 2017.
For further information please contact:
Kirchhoff Consult AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
633579 28-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
