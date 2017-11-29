DGAP-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Capital Increase





CPI PROPERTY GROUP



(société anonyme)



40, rue de la Vallée



L-2661 Luxembourg



R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Ad-Hoc Announcement



PRESS RELEASE



Luxembourg, 28 November 2017

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") announces the issue of 1,000,000,000 new ordinary shares for a global subscription price of EUR 100 million. The new shares were all subscribed by one of the current shareholders of the Company, RAVENTO S.à r.l., an entity closely associated with Mr. Radovan Vítek (the "Subscriber").

The new shares, having a par value and a subscription price of EUR 0.10 each, were issued today in a reserved capital increase under the Company"s authorized share capital for cash contribution. Each new share was partially paid up to 50% of its par value by the Subscriber, thus resulting in a global payment in cash by the Subscriber of EUR 50 million. The remaining portion of the par value of the new shares issued, representing a global amount of EUR 50 million, has to be paid by the Subscriber by 31 March 2018.

The corporate share capital of the Company has thus been increased today from EUR 831,061,784.60 represented by 8,310,617,846 shares to EUR 931,061,784.60 represented by 9,310,617,846 shares.

The total number of shares comprising the share capital of the Company is 9,310,617,846 as of 28 November, 2017.

For further information please contact:

Kirchhoff Consult AG



Andrew Stammler



Borselstraße 20



20765 Hamburg



T +49 40 60 91 86 34



F +49 40 60 91 86 60



E andrew.stammler@kirchhoff.de