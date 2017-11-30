







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Kasper Bo

Last name(s):

Rorsted



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

adidas AG





b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1EWWW0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

179.70000 EUR





163087.73 EUR



179.80000 EUR





324008.78 EUR



179.75000 EUR





309285.43 EUR



179.65000 EUR





1829.09 EUR



179.85000 EUR





5784.26 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

179.7605 EUR





803995.2900 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-28; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) - XETRA

MIC:

XETR



