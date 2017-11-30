DGAP-DD: adidas AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.11.2017 / 15:00



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Kasper Bo
Last name(s): Rorsted

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adidas AG


b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
179.70000 EUR 163087.73 EUR
179.80000 EUR 324008.78 EUR
179.75000 EUR 309285.43 EUR
179.65000 EUR 1829.09 EUR
179.85000 EUR 5784.26 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
179.7605 EUR 803995.2900 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) - XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
39135  29.11.2017 


