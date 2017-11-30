DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG increases forecast for the 2017 financial year

Langen, 29 November 2017 - The Executive Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (WKN A0XFSF / ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) today decided to increase its forecast for funds from operations I (FFO I, before minorities, after taxes) for the 2017 financial year from EUR 8 - 10 million to EUR 11 - 12 million due to the positive business performance and successful implementation of the first milestones of its DEMIRE 2.0 strategy programme. Based on the current real estate portfolio, the Executive Board also now expects to generate rental income of roughly EUR 74 million in the 2017 financial year (previous forecast: EUR 72 - 73 million).




