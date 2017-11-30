







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Seth

Last name(s):

Schelin

Position:

Member of the Executive Leadership Team







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Scout24 AG





b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A12DM80





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale



Note: Disposal of 7,834 shares from a management equity participation plan.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

34.45 EUR





269881.30 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-27; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



