DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Constantin Medien AG raises its earnings forecast for the financial year 2017
2017. november 29., szerda, 18:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Keyword: Change in Forecast
The reason for the increase in the forecast is the expectation of the Management Board that the majority of the shareholders of Highlight Communications AG will follow the proposal of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on December 1, 2017 and decide on a dividend of 0.30 Swiss francs per share. The Management Board passed today the relevant resolution for the 20.6 million Highlight Communications AG shares owned by Constantin Medien. If the Annual General Meeting decides to approve the dividend proposal, then Constantin Medien AG is also entitled to this dividend for the 8 million Highlight Communications AG shares settled with the loan from Stella Finanz AG.
The Management Board has maintained the previous forecast for Group sales of Constantin Medien AG of between EUR 250 million and EUR 280 million.
The Q3 2017 statement of Constantin Medien AG will be published today, Wednesday, November 29, 2017.
Contact:
Contact IR:
Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Tel.: +49
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Constantin Medien AG
|Münchener Straße 101 g
|85737 Ismaning
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 99500-436
|Fax:
|089 / 99500-433
|E-mail:
|ir@constantin-medien.de
|Internet:
|http://www.constantin-medien.de
|ISIN:
|DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
|WKN:
|914720, A1R07C
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
633971 29-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
