DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Constantin Medien AG: Constantin Medien AG raises its earnings forecast for the financial year 2017





29-Nov-2017 / 18:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Keyword: Change in Forecast



Constantin Medien AG: Constantin Medien AG raises its earnings forecast for the financial year 2017



Ismaning, November 29, 2017 - The Management Board of Constantin Medien AG raises its forecast for the net income attributable to shareholders in financial year 2017, which is now expected to range from EUR 15 million to EUR 18 million (previously: EUR 7 million to EUR 10 million) at unchanged exchange rates.

The reason for the increase in the forecast is the expectation of the Management Board that the majority of the shareholders of Highlight Communications AG will follow the proposal of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on December 1, 2017 and decide on a dividend of 0.30 Swiss francs per share. The Management Board passed today the relevant resolution for the 20.6 million Highlight Communications AG shares owned by Constantin Medien. If the Annual General Meeting decides to approve the dividend proposal, then Constantin Medien AG is also entitled to this dividend for the 8 million Highlight Communications AG shares settled with the loan from Stella Finanz AG.

The Management Board has maintained the previous forecast for Group sales of Constantin Medien AG of between EUR 250 million and EUR 280 million.

The Q3 2017 statement of Constantin Medien AG will be published today, Wednesday, November 29, 2017.





About Constantin Medien AG:



ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3

WKN: 914720, A1R07C

Listed: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt, Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Tradegate Exchange

Contact:

Contact PR:



Constantin Medien AG, Michael Röhrig, Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 461,



Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 466, E-mail: michael.roehrig@constantin-medien.de

Contact IR:



Constantin Medien AG, Stéphane Winzenried, Tel.: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 803,



Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 371, E-mail: ir@constantin-medien.de

Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Tel.: +49



(0)89 - 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 111