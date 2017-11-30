DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A.: Successful Intermediate Analysis for PLEO-CMT Phase III Clinical Trial in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A
2017. november 29., szerda, 18:30
DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Study
Successful Intermediate Analyses for PLEO-CMT Phase III Clinical Trial in
PLEO-CMT study to continue as planned without increasing the number of patients
PARIS, France, 6:30pm, November 29, 2017 (CET) - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach for the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced successful intermediate analyses for its Phase III clinical trial, PLEO-CMT, in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A).
PLEO-CMT is a pivotal, multi-center, randomized, 15 months, double blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study that was initiated in December 2015 and has enrolled 323 patients with mild-to-moderate CMT1A in 30 sites across Europe, the U.S. and Canada. As the study will be completed at the end of 2018, two intermediate analyses, a blind variability analysis followed by a futility analysis, were therefore carried out as planned.
Pr. Daniel Cohen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pharnext said « These two analyses are additional steps successfully reached for the PLEO-CMT study. They allow us to confirm the schedule for final results by the second half of 2018. »
633911 29.11.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with high investment activity in the third quarter
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit hoher Investitionstätigkeit im 3. Quartal
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]