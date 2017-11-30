DGAP-AFR: GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


GRENKE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 08, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: February 08, 2018
German: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2018/gb_2017d.pdf
English: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2018/gb-2017e.pdf

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2018
German: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2018/report2_q2-2018d.pdf
English: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2018/report2_q2-2018e.pdf














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
