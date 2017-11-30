DGAP-AFR: GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017. november 30., csütörtök, 15:30
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GRENKE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GRENKE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
634433 30.11.2017
