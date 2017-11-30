DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GRENKE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





30.11.2017 / 15:30





GRENKE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: April 27, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 27, 2018

German: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2018/report1_q1-2018d.pdf

English: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2018/report1_q1-2018e.pdf



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: October 30, 2018

German: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2018/report3_q3-2018d.pdf

English: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2018/report3_q3-2018e.pdf

