30.11.2017 / 15:30


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


GRENKE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: April 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 27, 2018
German: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2018/report1_q1-2018d.pdf
English: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2018/report1_q1-2018e.pdf

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: October 30, 2018
German: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2018/report3_q3-2018d.pdf
English: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2018/report3_q3-2018e.pdf














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
