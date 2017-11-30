DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG raises its forecast for the 2017 financial year
2017. november 30., csütörtök, 16:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR
secunet Security Networks AG raises its forecast for the 2017 fiscal year
[Essen, Germany, 30 November 2017] The Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) has improved its forecast for the 2017 fiscal year. Previous figures stated revenue of around 140 million Euros, and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 19 million Euros. The forecast has now risen to sales of around 155 million Euros with an EBIT of around 22 million Euros. The increase results from procurement processes by public sector clients. When the most recent forecast was published (7 November 2017), there was still uncertainty over whether these sales opportunities would complete in the current business year.
End of announcement
Contact
Georg Hasse
Patrick Franitza
secunet Security Networks AG
About secunet
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstr. 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1227
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1228
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@secunet.com
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007276503
|WKN:
|727650
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
634449 30-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
