DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG cooperates with VPC in developing grid-independent energy supply solutions
2017. december 01., péntek, 10:01
DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Press release
PNE WIND AG cooperates with VPC in developing grid-independent energy supply solutions
In Germany, grid-independent energy supply can be sensible and attractive for major enterprises or industrial parks as well as for municipal utilities and municipalities. In foreign countries, the public supply of electricity and heat can be ensured by such projects.
By combining various renewable energies such as photovoltaics and wind energy with storage technologies or generators powered by biofuels, it is possible to ensure an environmentally friendly energy supply that is both sustainable and cheaper than with a grid connection.
PNE WIND and VPC contribute their specific strengths to the cooperation. While PNE WIND will be responsible for the approval, financing, and participation models as well as the construction and operation of wind components, VPC will take care of the areas of photovoltaics, biodiesel, storage, grid and grid connection as well as project management and operation of the overall system.
Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE WIND AG: "With this future-oriented cooperation, we are focusing on the German market as well as on international projects. The partners complement each other perfectly. As part of PNE"s new strategic direction, this is a first step towards becoming a provider of solutions for clean energy - the "Clean Energy Solution Provider."
Dr.-Ing. Ralf Gilgen, CEO of VPC GmbH comments: "With the "Energy Islands" concept, we are able to ensure a self-sufficient, green power supply in the future, combined with lower energy costs and completely independent of problems regarding grid stability."
About VPC GmbH
Contacts for enquiries
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE WIND AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pnewind.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pnewind.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
634649 01.12.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with high investment activity in the third quarter
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit hoher Investitionstätigkeit im 3. Quartal
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]