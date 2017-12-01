DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Scout24 AG
Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
01.12.2017 / 15:41
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Scout24 AG
Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15
81673 München
Deutschland
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|X
|Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|
|Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Name:
|Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
|George Town
Kaimaninseln
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständena. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
|neu
|9,74 %
|1,73 %
|9,74 %
|107600000
|letzte Mitteilung
|19,03 %
|2,20 %
|19,03 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)
|DE000A12DM80
|0
|10481504
|0 %
|9,74 %
|Summe
|10481504
|9,74 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
| %
|
|
|Summe
| %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Bedingte Call-Option im Rahmen einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
|1328054
|1,23 %
|Bedingte Call-Option im Rahmen einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
|466029
|0,43 %
|Bedingte Call-Option im Rahmen einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
|71242
|0,07 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|1865325
|1,73 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Executives VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
|5,24 %
| %
|5,24 %
|Asa GP GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis AIV I, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
|5,24 %
| %
|5,24 %
|Asa GP GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis AIV III, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis AIV II, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
|5,24 %
| %
|5,24 %
|Asa GP GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Executives VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
|5,24 %
| %
|5,24 %
|Asa GP GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis AIV I, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
|5,24 %
| %
|5,24 %
|Asa GP GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis AIV III, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis AIV II, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
|5,24 %
| %
|5,24 %
|Asa GP GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Executives VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
|5,24 %
| %
|5,24 %
|Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis AIV I, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
|5,24 %
| %
|5,24 %
|Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis AIV III, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis AIV II, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
|5,24 %
| %
|5,24 %
|Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Executives VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
|5,24 %
| %
|5,24 %
|Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis AIV I, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
|5,24 %
| %
|5,24 %
|Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|
|H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis AIV III, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|H&F Willis AIV II, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
|5,24 %
| %
|5,24 %
|Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:
|Datum der Hauptversammlung:
|Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung:
| % (entspricht Stimmrechten)
