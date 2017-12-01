DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


01.12.2017 / 17:39



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christopher J.
Last name(s): Storch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Global Head of Sales, va-Q-tec Group



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG


b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
19.30 EUR 1447.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
19.30 EUR 1447.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-23; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
39245  01.12.2017 


