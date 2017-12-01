The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on November 28, 2017 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 23 nov 2017



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

380.537,00

380.533,19

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

60.105,00

60.105,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.012,00

3.011,97

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

711.348,00

711.340,89

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Forward contract

777.960,00

777.960,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Forward contract

777.316,00

777.316,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Ordinary share

1.021.472,00

1.021.461,79

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

6.900.943,00

6.900.943,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

607.376,00

607.376,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

88.677,00

88.676,11

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

127.405,00

127.405,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Swap

105.500,00

105.500,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

5,01 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,23 %

4,78 %

Voting rights

5,01 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,23 %

4,78 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=51272&KeyWords=qiagen