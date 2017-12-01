DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 8 (f) and Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures

Notification of exercise of Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Article 8 (f) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

The option granted by HelloFresh SE to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 4,050,000 additional shares in HelloFresh SE at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG in the amount of 858,458 shares on 1 December 2017.

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 6 (2) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of HelloFresh SE (WKN A16140; ISIN DE000A161408; ticker symbol HFG) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 27 November 2017 until and including 01 December 2017 stabilisation measures as further specified attached.