DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





03.12.2017 / 16:58





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018

German: http://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2016.aspx

English: http://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications-2016.aspx

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018

German: http://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2016.aspx

English: http://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications-2016.aspx





03.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

