DGAP-AFR: MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2017. december 03., vasárnap, 17:03





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


03.12.2017 / 17:03


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 07, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 07, 2018
German: http://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2016.aspx
English: http://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications-2016.aspx

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 05, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: November 05, 2018
German: http://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2016.aspx
English: http://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications-2016.aspx














03.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MediClin AG

Okenstraße 27

77652 Offenburg

Germany
Internet: www.mediclin.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




635023  03.12.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=635023&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum