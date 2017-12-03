DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 07, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 07, 2018

German: http://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2016.aspx

English: http://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications-2016.aspx



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 05, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: November 05, 2018

German: http://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2016.aspx

English: http://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications-2016.aspx

