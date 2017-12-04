DGAP-DD: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA english

2017. december 04., hétfő, 08:11








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


04.12.2017 / 08:09



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Konstantin
Last name(s): Thomas

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the Shareholders" Committee



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900PLX4ADJFWIY024 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A13SX22


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
50.00 EUR 2370250.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
50.0000 EUR 2370250.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-30; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














04.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rixbecker Str. 75

59552 Lippstadt

Germany
Internet: www.hella.de/ir





 
End of News DGAP News Service



39259  04.12.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum