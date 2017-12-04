DGAP-DD: 4SC AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Doppler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

4SC AG


b) LEI

391200QOKN7LGVP0RQ86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KL72


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
4.78 EUR 4780 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.78 EUR 4780 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-30; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: 4SC AG

Fraunhoferstr. 22

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany
Internet: www.4sc.com





 
