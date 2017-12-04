DGAP-CMS: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated
2017. december 04., hétfő, 10:58
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback
Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated
Information on issuer and content:
Name: Covestro AG
Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen
Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
Information relating to a buyback programme - interim announcement
Covestro AG (the "issuer") finalizes repurchase of shares.
From November 27 to December 01, 2017, a total number of 289,186 shares had
The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected
From November 27 to December 01, 2017, the total number of repurchased
From November 21 to December 01, 2017, a total number of 525,757 shares had
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the
Leverkusen, December 04, 2017
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
635135 04.12.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG führt exklusive Verhandlung mit Corporate Compliance Cloudanbieter und beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Privatplatzierung
[2017.12.04. 12:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG:
[2017.12.04. 12:19]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with high investment activity in the third quarter
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit hoher Investitionstätigkeit im 3. Quartal
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]