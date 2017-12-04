DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback





Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated





04.12.2017 / 10:58





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Information on issuer and content:



Name: Covestro AG



Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen



Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme



ISIN: DE0006062144



WKN: 606214



Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052



Information relating to a buyback programme - interim announcement



Covestro AG (the "issuer") finalizes repurchase of shares.



From November 27 to December 01, 2017, a total number of 289,186 shares had

been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG,

Leverkusen ("Covestro" or "the issuer"). Start of share buyback on

November 21, 2017 was announced on November 20, 2017, in accordance with

Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected

by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform

of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).



From November 27 to December 01, 2017, the total number of repurchased

shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out

on a daily basis, amounted to:











Date

Total number of

Weighted average

Aggregated volume



repurchased shares

price (EUR)

(EUR)



(number)





27-11-2017

58,461

85.52620

4,999,947.18

28-11-2017

58,544

85.40450

4,999,921.05

29-11-2017

57,179

87.44410

4,999,966.19

30-11-2017

57,075

87.60250

4,999,912.69

01-12-2017

57,927

86.31550

4,999,997.97

Total

289,186

86.44867

24,999,745.08



From November 21 to December 01, 2017, a total number of 525,757 shares had

been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.



Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the

buyback programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under

www.covestro.com/en/investors.



Leverkusen, December 04, 2017

