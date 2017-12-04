DGAP-CMS: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated

2017. december 04., hétfő, 10:58





04.12.2017 / 10:58


Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

2016/1052

Information relating to a buyback programme - interim announcement

Covestro AG (the "issuer") finalizes repurchase of shares.

From November 27 to December 01, 2017, a total number of 289,186 shares had
been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG,
Leverkusen ("Covestro" or "the issuer"). Start of share buyback on
November 21, 2017 was announced on November 20, 2017, in accordance with
Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected
by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform
of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

From November 27 to December 01, 2017, the total number of repurchased
shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out
on a daily basis, amounted to:






































DateTotal number ofWeighted averageAggregated volume

repurchased sharesprice (EUR)(EUR)

(number)

27-11-201758,46185.526204,999,947.18
28-11-201758,54485.404504,999,921.05
29-11-201757,17987.444104,999,966.19
30-11-201757,07587.602504,999,912.69
01-12-201757,92786.315504,999,997.97
Total289,18686.4486724,999,745.08

From November 21 to December 01, 2017, a total number of 525,757 shares had
been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the
buyback programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under
www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Leverkusen, December 04, 2017














Language: English
Company: Covestro AG

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com





 
