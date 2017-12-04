DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Acquisition





EQS Group AG is in exclusive negotiation with a provider of Corporate Compliance Software and decides on capital increase from authorized capital by way of private placement





Munich, 4. December 2017

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition of a European provider of cloud software for Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC). By way of a letter of intent, EQS Group AG has submitted a non-binding offer regarding the acquisition of this company. Currently, there is no assurance that the transaction will be executed.

For purposes of financing this or other future transactions, a capital increase from authorized capital against capital contributions and under exclusion of subscription rights has been decided by the EQS Group AG"s management board and supervisory board. The company intends to increase its capital to up to EUR 1,439,875 by issuance of up to 130,897 new shares, which would correspond to a capital increase of up to 10 percent. The new shares would pay dividends from 01 January 2017 and shall only be offered to institutional investors by way of private placement. The placement price per share shall be determined by the company"s management board after the conclusion of the placement and shall not be significantly below the market price.

About EQS Group

EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS"s products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements, and to reach stakeholders globally.

The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based platform, digitally maps the workflows of IR, Communications and Compliance Officers, communicates with the company"s website, and distributes company releases via one of the most important global newswires. With additional products such as websites, IR tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital single source provider.

EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world"s key financial markets. The group employs about 400 professionals globally.

Contact:

André Marques

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 89-21029833

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.:andre.marques@eqs.com