04.12.2017 / 17:16


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Scout24 AG

Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15

81673 Munich

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
consequent increase of Trading Book holdings above 5%

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
UBS Group AG Zurich
Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

28 Nov 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.83 % 0.13 % 5.96 % 107600000
Previous notification 0.28 % 0.09 % 0.36 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 6273962 0 % 5.83 %
Total 6273962 5.83 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares
at any time 100806 0.09 %
Right to substitute shares delivered as collaterals
at any time 35872 0.03 %
    Total 136678 0.13 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 5.45 % 0.04 % 5.49 %
 


UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 5.45 % 0.04 % 5.49 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd % % %
 


UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 5.45 % 0.04 % 5.49 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company % % %
 


UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 5.45 % 0.04 % 5.49 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
 


UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 5.45 % 0.04 % 5.49 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
 


UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 5.45 % 0.04 % 5.49 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS O"Connor Limited % % %
 


UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 5.45 % 0.04 % 5.49 %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 














Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15

81673 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
