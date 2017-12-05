DGAP-PVR: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. december 04., hétfő, 18:30
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
On 4 December 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from The Ministry of Education of the PRC, Beijing, China
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
2. Reason for the notification:
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):
6. Date on which the issuer notified:
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Situation previous to the triggering transaction
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights: 5,465,538
9. Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
Information in relation to each controlled undertaking through which the voting rights are held:
10. to 12. Proxy Voting:
13. Additional information: N/A
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
635447 04.12.2017
