DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised





04-Dec-2017 / 19:43 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised

This information is not intended, either directly or indirectly, for publication in the USA, Canada, Japan or Australia.

Munich, 4 December 2017:

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) has successfully completed today"s capital increase.



126,000 new no-par-value registered shares were issued against cash contributions today. The new shares were placed with institutional investors in a private placement as part of an accelerated book building at a price of EUR 62.50 per share.

The new shares have been issued as part of a capital increase from authorised capital. The implementation of the capital increase is expected to be registered with the commercial register on 8 December 2017. The capital increase will increase the Company"s share capital from EUR 1,308,978.00 to EUR 1,434,978.00. Shareholder subscription rights are excluded. The new shares are eligible for dividends as of 1 January 2017. Application will be made for the new shares to be traded on the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as of 12 December 2017. Delivery of the new shares and settlement of the transaction is expected to occur on or about 12 December 2017.

About EQS Group

EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS"s products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements, and to reach stakeholders globally.

The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based platform, digitally maps the workflows of IR, Communications and Compliance Officers, communicates with the company"s website, and distributes company releases via one of the most important global newswires. With additional products such as websites, IR tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital single source provider.

EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world"s key financial markets. The group employs about 400 professionals globally.

Contact:

André Marques

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 89-21029833

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.:andre.marques@eqs.com