DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
2017. december 04., hétfő, 19:43
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
This information is not intended, either directly or indirectly, for publication in the USA, Canada, Japan or Australia.
Munich, 4 December 2017:
EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) has successfully completed today"s capital increase.
The new shares have been issued as part of a capital increase from authorised capital. The implementation of the capital increase is expected to be registered with the commercial register on 8 December 2017. The capital increase will increase the Company"s share capital from EUR 1,308,978.00 to EUR 1,434,978.00. Shareholder subscription rights are excluded. The new shares are eligible for dividends as of 1 January 2017. Application will be made for the new shares to be traded on the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as of 12 December 2017. Delivery of the new shares and settlement of the transaction is expected to occur on or about 12 December 2017.
About EQS Group
EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS"s products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements, and to reach stakeholders globally.
The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based platform, digitally maps the workflows of IR, Communications and Compliance Officers, communicates with the company"s website, and distributes company releases via one of the most important global newswires. With additional products such as websites, IR tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital single source provider.
EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world"s key financial markets. The group employs about 400 professionals globally.
Contact:
André Marques
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 89-21029833
Mobile: +49 175-5250009
Email.:andre.marques@eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EQS Group AG
|Karlstr. 47
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0)89 210298-0
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 210298-49
|E-mail:
|info@eqs.com
|Internet:
|www.eqs.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005494165
|WKN:
|549416
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
635557 04-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
