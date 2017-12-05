

Langen, 5 December 2017 - The Supervisory Board of Fair Value REIT-AG, in which DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) holds a substantial interest and currently 77.7 % of the voting rights, yesterday appointed Mr Ralf Kind, CEO/CFO of DEMIRE, as a member of the Management Board. As a result, the Management Board of Fair Value REIT-AG consists of two members. Mr Ralf Kind will take on the role of Chairman of the Management Board (CEO). Retaining his position as member of the Management Board is Mr Patrick Kaiser, who has been a Management Board member of Fair Value REIT-AG since 1 November 2016.





Furthermore, Dr Thomas Wetzel and Mr Daniel Zimmer were appointed as members of the Supervisory Board of Fair Value REIT-AG by the District Court of Munich - Registration Court effective 1 December 2017. The Court has thereby complied with the corresponding proposals of the Management Board of Fair Value REIT-AG. At the same time, the Supervisory Board yesterday elected Mr Frank Hölzle as its Chairman and Dr Thomas Wetzel as Deputy Chairman. Mr Hölzle has already been a member of the Supervisory Board of Fair Value REIT-AG since September 2017.







