DGAP-News: DEMIRE: Fair Value REIT-AG appoints Ralf Kind to the Management Board and as chief executive officer
2017. december 05., kedd, 08:00
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Langen, 5 December 2017 - The Supervisory Board of Fair Value REIT-AG, in which DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) holds a substantial interest and currently 77.7 % of the voting rights, yesterday appointed Mr Ralf Kind, CEO/CFO of DEMIRE, as a member of the Management Board. As a result, the Management Board of Fair Value REIT-AG consists of two members. Mr Ralf Kind will take on the role of Chairman of the Management Board (CEO). Retaining his position as member of the Management Board is Mr Patrick Kaiser, who has been a Management Board member of Fair Value REIT-AG since 1 November 2016.
Furthermore, Dr Thomas Wetzel and Mr Daniel Zimmer were appointed as members of the Supervisory Board of Fair Value REIT-AG by the District Court of Munich - Registration Court effective 1 December 2017. The Court has thereby complied with the corresponding proposals of the Management Board of Fair Value REIT-AG. At the same time, the Supervisory Board yesterday elected Mr Frank Hölzle as its Chairman and Dr Thomas Wetzel as Deputy Chairman. Mr Hölzle has already been a member of the Supervisory Board of Fair Value REIT-AG since September 2017.
Contact
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
D-63225 Langen
Phone: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 11
ir@demire.ag
www.demire.ag
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
635577 05.12.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG führt exklusive Verhandlung mit Corporate Compliance Cloudanbieter und beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Privatplatzierung
[2017.12.04. 12:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG:
[2017.12.04. 12:19]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with high investment activity in the third quarter
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit hoher Investitionstätigkeit im 3. Quartal
[2017.11.15. 08:00]