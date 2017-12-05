DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action





Aumann AG places 1.25 million new shares

Beelen, 5 December 2017

Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) raises gross proceeds of EUR 80 million against cash contributions.

1,250,000 new shares resulting from the capital increase have been placed at a price of EUR 64.00. On the basis of the successful capital raising, Aumann plans to continue its growth strategy as a leading manufacturer of innovative specialised machinery and automated production lines with focus on e-mobility via organic measures as well as acquisitions.

The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The first trading day of the new shares is scheduled for 7 December 2017.





About Aumann AG

Aumann is a leading manufacturer of innovative specialised machinery and automated production lines with focus on e-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient manufacturing of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly for the automotive industry. Leading companies worldwide count on Aumann"s solutions for the serial production of electric and hybrid drivetrains as well as solutions for automated production lines.

Further information on Aumann can be found at www.aumann-ag.com.