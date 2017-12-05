

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as "the Transparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation")







NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

exceet Group SE, 115, avenue Gaston Diderich, L-1420 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, RCS Luxembourg B: 148.525

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):





X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name: White Elephant S.à r.l.

City and country of registered office (if applicable):



c/o navAXX S.A., 17, rue de Flaxweiler, L-6776 Grevenmacher, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, RCS Luxembourg: B 217.931

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

28 November 2017

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments



(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

56.07 %

0 %

56.07 %

20,523,695

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

28.26 %

27.81 %

56.07 %









7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct



(Art 8 of the



Transparency Law)

Indirect



(Art 9 of the



Transparency Law)

Direct



(Art 8 of the



Transparency Law)

Indirect



(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)

Class A shares



ISIN LU0472835155

11,508,427

0

56.07%

0 %







%

%







%

%

SUBTOTAL A



(Direct & Indirect)

11,508,427

56.07 %



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.

% of voting rights



N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

%











%











%







SUBTOTAL B.1

N/A

N/A %





B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights





N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

%















%















%











SUBTOTAL B.2

N/A

N/A %





















8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



(please tick the applicable box)



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii



x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):

N

Namexv

% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable



threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable



threshold

Total of both

Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)



1

Klaus Röhrig

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

N/A



2

Tamlino Investments Ltd.

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

1



3

Tamlino Import & Advisory Ltd

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

2



4

3R Investments Ltd.

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

3



5

Florian Schuhbauer/



Andrea Schuhbauer

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

N/A



6

Active Ownership Advisors GmbH

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

5



7

Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l.

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

4 and 6



8

Active Ownership Fund SCS

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

7



9

White Elephant Holdco S.à r.l.

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

8



10

White Elephant S.à r.l.

56.07 %

0 %

56.07 %

9





9. In case of proxy voting:

The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of .



N/A



10. Additional informationxvi:

Klaus Röhrig is the 100% owner of Tamlino Investments Ltd. acting as general partner of



Tamlino Import & Advisory LP itself holding 100% in 3R Investments Ltd. which in turn



holds 50% in Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l. ("AOC").





Florian Schuhbauer and Andrea Schuhbauer are the 51% respectively 49% owners of Active Ownership Advisors GmbH, holding the remaining 50% in AOC.





AOC is the general partner of Active Ownership Fund SCS which is the majority shareholder of White Elephant Holdco S.à r.l. which in turn is the sole shareholder of White Elephant.







Done at

Grevenmacher

On

30 Nov 2017































