Today, the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG has resolved to implement a further share buyback programme with a volume of around EUR200 million in the course of 2018. The share buyback programme is based upon the authorisation to buy back own shares granted by the General Meeting of Deutsche Börse AG of 17 May 2017. The detailed terms and conditions of the buyback programme will be subject to a separate decision by the Executive Board.







The share buyback programme decided today follows the existing share buyback programme, which commenced on 27 November 2017 with an identical volume of around EUR200 million and which shall be completed by 30 June 2018 at the latest.







With the share buyback programmes, the Executive Board pursues a balanced use of available cash resources in the amount of currently around EUR800 million. Besides the planned share buybacks, the company intends to use these funds primarily for value accretive external growth.







