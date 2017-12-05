DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





AD-HOC RELEASE

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Delivery Hero AG: Capital increase against cash contributions and sale of existing shares from the holdings of pre-IPO shareholders by way of an accelerated book-building process

Berlin, December 5, 2017 - The management board of Delivery Hero AG ("Delivery Hero"), with the consent of the supervisory board, today resolved to implement a capital increase against cash contributions under exclusion of shareholders" subscription rights. Delivery Hero continues to see an increased level of attractive M&A opportunities and in line with its strategy looks to further consolidate its market leadership positions and pursue value accretive M&A. In order to be positioned best to execute on these opportunities when they become available and to increase its strategic flexibility, Delivery Hero intends to issue up to 10,500,000 new ordinary registered shares with no-par value (Stückaktien) ("New Shares"). If the placement is successful, Delivery Hero"s share capital will be increased through a partial exercise of its existing authorized capital by an amount of up to EUR 10,500,000 from EUR 171,998,900 to up to EUR 182,498,900. The New Shares, like all other outstanding shares of Delivery Hero, will carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2017.

The New Shares will be offered to institutional investors for purchase through an accelerated bookbuilt offering. The New Shares will be admitted to trading without a prospectus and included in the existing quotation for Delivery Hero"s shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Concurrently with the offering of New Shares, a group of minority shareholders that had already been invested in Delivery Hero before its initial public offering ("IPO"), comprising up to 11 legal entities (together, the "Sellers"), intend to place up to 7,800,000 existing shares of Delivery Hero ("Existing Shares") (representing approximately 4.5% of Delivery Hero"s share capital) (the placement of the New Shares together with the Existing Shares, the "Placement"). The Sellers currently own in aggregate 12.2 million shares in Delivery Hero, representing approximately 7.1% of Delivery Hero"s share capital. The total number of shares offered in the Placement thus amounts to up to 18,300,000 shares.

For the purposes of the Placement, the Joint Bookrunners have waived the lock-ups that were agreed with Delivery Hero and the Sellers in connection with Delivery Hero"s IPO to the extent that Delivery Hero intends to issue and the Sellers intend to sell shares in Delivery Hero in this Placement. Delivery Hero as well as the Sellers have agreed to a 90-day extension of their IPO lock-up commitments until and including March 27, 2018. With respect to the Sellers, this lock-up extension encompasses any shares in Delivery Hero currently held by the Sellers which are not sold in this Placement, i.e., assuming that the Placement is effected in full, 4.4 million shares will be subject to the lock-up extension. This commitment underscores these shareholders" support for Delivery Hero. Pre-IPO shareholders not selling in this transaction will continue to be subject to their initial IPO lock-up commitments which expire on December 27, 2017.

Media Enquiries



Bodo v. Braunmühl, Head of Corporate Communications, Delivery Hero



+49 (30) 544 45 9090

Investor Enquiries



Duncan McIntyre, SVP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations, Delivery Hero



+49 (30) 544 45 9072



Julia Schmidtmann



Legal Counsel

Company: Delivery Hero AG



Oranienburger Strase 70



10117 Berlin



Germany



Phone: +49 30 544 45 9090



Email: bodo.braunmuehl@deliveryhero.com



Internet: www.deliveryhero.com



