Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") and in accordance with Article 6 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016



in connection with the public offering of shares in



HelloFresh SE, Berlin, Germany



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408



Trading Symbol: HFG



In connection with the public offering of shares in HelloFresh SE, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 2 November 2017 and was discontinued on 1 December 2017, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out following stabilisation measures:



Begin of stabilisation measures: 03 November 2017,



End of stabilisation measures: 01 December 2017,



Nominal value: EUR 3,191,542 (3,191,542 shares),



Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates:



Date



(dd.mm.yyyy)

Low

High

03.11.2017

10.15

10.25

06.11.2017

10.05

10.25

07.11.2017

9.60

9.10

08.11.2017

8.93

9.51

09.11.2017

8.95

9.10

10.11.2017

8.90

9.15

13.11.2017

8.90

9.00

14.11.2017

8.85

9.00

15.11.2017

8.91

9.57

16.11.2017

9.41

9.98

17.11.2017

9.70

10.25

20.11.2017

9.75

10.00

21.11.2017

9.75

10.25

22.11.2017

9.99

10.20

23.11.2017

9.95

10.23

24.11.2017

10.25

10.25

27.11.2017

10.25

10.25

28.11.2017

9.90

10.12

29.11.2017

9.95

10.05

30.11.2017

9.85

10.10

01.12.2017

9.90

10.25







Trading venue: XETR (regulated market Frankfurt Stock Exchange).



























