DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 18th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





06.12.2017 / 14:25





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 18th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 27 November 2017 until and including 05 December

2017, a number of 195,008 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

27.11.2017

22,862

189.4589

28.11.2017

26,020

189.3428

29.11.2017

11,242

192.2557

30.11.2017

40,000

189.6707

01.12.2017

74,224

185.0158

04.12.2017

0



05.12.2017

20,660

185.4404



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 05 December 2017 amounts to 3,407,557 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 06 December 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

