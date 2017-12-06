DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE: Dividend Declaration
2017. december 06., szerda, 16:45
DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Dividend
The Executive Board of ZEAL Network SE has proposed, and the Supervisory Board has approved, the declaration of this year"s interim dividend of EUR 1.00 per share. The record date will be 28 December 2017, and the payment and ex-dividend date will be 29 December 2017.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|5th Floor One New Change
|EC4M 9AF London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)203 739-7000
|Fax:
|+44 (0)203 739-7099
|E-mail:
|office@zeal-network.co.uk
|Internet:
|www.zeal-network.co.uk
|ISIN:
|GB00BHD66J44
|WKN:
|TPP024
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
636475 06.12.2017
