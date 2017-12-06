DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE: Dividend Declaration

2017. december 06., szerda, 16:45





DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Dividend


ZEAL Network SE: Dividend Declaration


06.12.2017 / 16:45



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The Executive Board of ZEAL Network SE has proposed, and the Supervisory Board has approved, the declaration of this year"s interim dividend of EUR 1.00 per share. The record date will be 28 December 2017, and the payment and ex-dividend date will be 29 December 2017.













06.12.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 739-7000
Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099
E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
WKN: TPP024
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




636475  06.12.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=636475&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum