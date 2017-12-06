DGAP-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Implementation of a capital increase of up to 10 % of share capital excluding pre-emptive rights
2017. december 06., szerda, 17:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of MAR
(WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5)
M.M.Warburg will underwrite the new shares and offer them to institutional investors for acquisition through a private placement. The exact number of shares to be issued and the placement price will be determined by the Management Board, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, following completion of an accelerated book building process to be conducted by M.M.Warburg.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES intends to use the financial resources from the capital increase to finance corporate growth driven by incoming orders in the Solar segment, plus the entry into the new fields of activity of Decorative Coatings and Medical Technology.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 103
|63796 Kahl am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)1709202924
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6188 440-110
|E-mail:
|bernhard.krause@singulus.de
|Internet:
|www.singulus.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
|WKN:
|A1681X, A2AA5H
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
636493 06-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG führt exklusive Verhandlung mit Corporate Compliance Cloudanbieter und beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Privatplatzierung
[2017.12.04. 12:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG:
[2017.12.04. 12:19]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with high investment activity in the third quarter
[2017.11.15. 08:00]