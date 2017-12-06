DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Implementation of a capital increase of up to 10 % of share capital excluding pre-emptive rights





06-Dec-2017 / 17:41 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of MAR

(WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5)



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Implementation of a capital increase of up to 10 % of share capital excluding pre-emptive rights





Kahl am Main, 06 December 2017 - The Management Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) has today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, resolved to implement a capital increase



from approved capital pursuant to Article 5.2 of the company"s Articles of Incorporation, excluding the pre-emptive rights of shareholders. The share capital will be increased from EUR 8,087,775.00 to up to 8,896,527.00 by up to 808,775 new bearer shares each with a nominal value of EUR 1.00. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2017.

M.M.Warburg will underwrite the new shares and offer them to institutional investors for acquisition through a private placement. The exact number of shares to be issued and the placement price will be determined by the Management Board, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, following completion of an accelerated book building process to be conducted by M.M.Warburg.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES intends to use the financial resources from the capital increase to finance corporate growth driven by incoming orders in the Solar segment, plus the entry into the new fields of activity of Decorative Coatings and Medical Technology.

Contact:



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,



63796 Kahl am Main, Germany,



Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0)160 9609 0279



Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0)170 9202924