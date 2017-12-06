







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





06.12.2017 / 18:10







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Roland

Last name(s):

Sackers



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.





b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

NL0012169213





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

26.2400 EUR





19470.0800 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

26.2400 EUR





19470.0800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-05; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA)

MIC:

XETR



