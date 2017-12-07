DGAP-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Capital increase of 10 % of share capital successfully implemented
2017. december 06., szerda, 21:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of MAR
(WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5)
The share capital will be increased by EUR 808,775.00 to EUR 8,896,527.00 in the next few days with the entry of the capital increase in the relevant commercial register through the issuance of 808,775 new bearer shares for cash, each with a nominal value of EUR 1.00. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2017. The new shares are to possess the same statutory features as the old bearer shares of the company admitted to trading in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A1681X5.
The net proceeds from the capital increase are to be used to finance corporate growth driven by incoming orders in the Solar segment, plus the entry into the new fields of activity of Decorative Coatings and Medical Technology.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 103
|63796 Kahl am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)1709202924
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6188 440-110
|E-mail:
|bernhard.krause@singulus.de
|Internet:
|www.singulus.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
|WKN:
|A1681X, A2AA5H
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
636569 06-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
