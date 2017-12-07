DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of MAR

(WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5)



Kahl am Main, 06 December 2017 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) has successfully placed all new shares from the announced capital increase from approved capital with institutional investors in Germany and other European countries. Under the private placement, excluding the pre-emptive rights of subscribers, a total of 808,775 new shares were issued at a price of EUR 13.00 each. The order book was oversubscribed more than twice. The gross issuing proceeds amounted to EUR 10.51 million.

The share capital will be increased by EUR 808,775.00 to EUR 8,896,527.00 in the next few days with the entry of the capital increase in the relevant commercial register through the issuance of 808,775 new bearer shares for cash, each with a nominal value of EUR 1.00. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2017. The new shares are to possess the same statutory features as the old bearer shares of the company admitted to trading in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A1681X5.

The net proceeds from the capital increase are to be used to finance corporate growth driven by incoming orders in the Solar segment, plus the entry into the new fields of activity of Decorative Coatings and Medical Technology.

