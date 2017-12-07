







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Birgit

Last name(s):

Hues



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Volker

Last name(s):

Hues

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Jungheinrich AG





b) LEI

529900PHZORTU6FSXE73



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006219934





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

37.99 EUR





55313.44 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

37.99 EUR





55313.44 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-04; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



