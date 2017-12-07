DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MTU Aero Engines AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





MTU Aero Engines AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2018

German: http://www.mtu.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.mtu.de/investor-relations/financial-reports/





