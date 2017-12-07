DGAP-AFR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.12.2017 / 10:14


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MTU Aero Engines AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2018
German: http://www.mtu.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.mtu.de/investor-relations/financial-reports/














Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de





 
