All for One Steeb AG - Figures for Financial Year 2016/17 Confirmed / Dividend to Increase to EUR 1.20 per Share

- Sales: EUR 300.5 million (+13% over prior year)

- EBIT: EUR 20.1 million (+6% over prior year)

- Group earnings: EUR 13.1 million (+6% over prior year)

- Earnings per share: EUR 2.63 (+7% over prior year)

- Dividend proposal: EUR 1.20 per share (prior year: EUR 1.10)

- Major investments in expanding growth segments involving SAP S/4HANA and the cloud

- Business transformations creating a strong tailwind





Filderstadt, 7 December 2017 - All for One Steeb AG, The Number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market, a leading IT service provider, and sought-after digitalisation partner in the midmarket segment, released its final figures (IFRS) for the financial year 2016/17 (1 Oct 2016 to 30 Sep 2017) following the supervisory board meeting that was convened to finalise the financial statements.

The preliminary figures for 2016/17 published on 6 November 2017 have been confirmed, according to which All for One Steeb improved its sales for 2016/17 by 13% to EUR 300.5 million (2015/16: EUR 266.3 million), and of which approximately 2 percentage points are attributable to inorganic growth. Digital transformation has reached the DNA of the German economy and with it All for One Steeb AG"s customers. The transformation is sweeping across all business lines, units and departments. With its integrated business model, the All for One Steeb Group is unifying all aspects of the digital agenda - strategic, technological, procedural and cultural - under its corporate umbrella and posted strong gains in all types of revenue. The recurring revenues from outsourcing and cloud services (including software maintenance) improved 11% to EUR 130.5 million (2015/16: EUR 117.7 million) and account for a 43% share (2015/16: 44%) of total sales. Ahead of what is expected to be many years of generational change from the SAP Business Suite to SAP S/4HANA as the digital core, revenues from the sale of SAP licenses increased 18% to EUR 38.8 million (2015/16: EUR 32.8 million) and set another new record. Consulting revenues gained 13% to EUR 124.8 million (2015/16: EUR 110.9 million).

»Solutions and services from the cloud are becoming increasingly important as businesses embark on their transformation journey. We welcomed more than 50 new customers to our managed cloud services alone in the financial year 2016/17 and want to move up and become the leading provider of cloud services for the many specialised departments and activities in the midmarket segment, such as human resources and sales and marketing. Therefore, and in addition to concentrating on the SAP S/4HANA business, we are also investing in the enlargement of our lines of business portfolio«, said All for One Steeb AG CFO Stefan Land.





Despite the major investments in expanding key growth segments, All for One Steeb improved its 2016/17 EBIT by 6% to EUR 20.1 million (2015/16: EUR 18.8 million), thus resulting in an EBIT margin of 6.7% (2015/16: 7.1%). The EBT increased to EUR 19.4 million, for a gain of 11% over the prior year (2015/16: EUR 17.4 million). Group earnings rose 6% to EUR 13.1 million (2015/16: EUR 12.3 million). The equity ratio improved to 41% (30 Sep 2016: 39%) while the number of employees rose by 13% to 1,476 (30 Sep 2016: 1,302).

All for One Steeb AG wants to continue to progress as planned in the future and generate revenues within a range of EUR 315 million to 325 million and an EBIT of between EUR 20.5 million and 22.0 million in the financial year 2017/18.

Because of these good results, the management board and the supervisory board have decided to further increase the distribution to shareholders and recommend to the annual general meeting scheduled for 15 March 2018 that a dividend be paid in the amount of EUR 1.20 (2015/16: EUR 1.10) per share entitled to dividends.

All for One Steeb AG will be publishing its full annual report as scheduled during its financial results press conference on 13 December 2017.

About All for One Steeb



All for One Steeb AG (ISIN DE0005110001) is the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market, a leading IT service provider and 360 partner for digitalisation in the midmarket. The full-service provider"s portfolio comprises end-to-end services and solutions across the entire IT value chain, from management and technology consulting, SAP industry solutions and cloud applications up to highly scalable multi-cloud services out of German data centers, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating highly available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP as well as Microsoft. This is why market observers also rank All for One Steeb amongst the leading IT service providers for Cloud Transformation, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, Business Analytics and Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Customer Engagement & Commerce, Application Management Services or Communications and Collaboration. As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,400 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 80 countries. In the financial year 2016/17, All for One Steeb AG achieved a turnover of EUR 300.5 millon. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.all-for-one.com/english

