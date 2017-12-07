DGAP-News: Figures for Financial Year 2016/17 Confirmed / Dividend to Increase to EUR 1.20 per Share / Major investments in expanding growth segments involving SAP S/4HANA and the cloud
2017. december 07., csütörtök, 10:50
DGAP-News: All for One Steeb AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Dividend
All for One Steeb AG - Figures for Financial Year 2016/17 Confirmed / Dividend to Increase to EUR 1.20 per Share
- Sales: EUR 300.5 million (+13% over prior year)
- EBIT: EUR 20.1 million (+6% over prior year)
- Group earnings: EUR 13.1 million (+6% over prior year)
- Earnings per share: EUR 2.63 (+7% over prior year)
- Dividend proposal: EUR 1.20 per share (prior year: EUR 1.10)
- Major investments in expanding growth segments involving SAP S/4HANA and the cloud
- Business transformations creating a strong tailwind
The preliminary figures for 2016/17 published on 6 November 2017 have been confirmed, according to which All for One Steeb improved its sales for 2016/17 by 13% to EUR 300.5 million (2015/16: EUR 266.3 million), and of which approximately 2 percentage points are attributable to inorganic growth. Digital transformation has reached the DNA of the German economy and with it All for One Steeb AG"s customers. The transformation is sweeping across all business lines, units and departments. With its integrated business model, the All for One Steeb Group is unifying all aspects of the digital agenda - strategic, technological, procedural and cultural - under its corporate umbrella and posted strong gains in all types of revenue. The recurring revenues from outsourcing and cloud services (including software maintenance) improved 11% to EUR 130.5 million (2015/16: EUR 117.7 million) and account for a 43% share (2015/16: 44%) of total sales. Ahead of what is expected to be many years of generational change from the SAP Business Suite to SAP S/4HANA as the digital core, revenues from the sale of SAP licenses increased 18% to EUR 38.8 million (2015/16: EUR 32.8 million) and set another new record. Consulting revenues gained 13% to EUR 124.8 million (2015/16: EUR 110.9 million).
»Solutions and services from the cloud are becoming increasingly important as businesses embark on their transformation journey. We welcomed more than 50 new customers to our managed cloud services alone in the financial year 2016/17 and want to move up and become the leading provider of cloud services for the many specialised departments and activities in the midmarket segment, such as human resources and sales and marketing. Therefore, and in addition to concentrating on the SAP S/4HANA business, we are also investing in the enlargement of our lines of business portfolio«, said All for One Steeb AG CFO Stefan Land.
All for One Steeb AG wants to continue to progress as planned in the future and generate revenues within a range of EUR 315 million to 325 million and an EBIT of between EUR 20.5 million and 22.0 million in the financial year 2017/18.
Because of these good results, the management board and the supervisory board have decided to further increase the distribution to shareholders and recommend to the annual general meeting scheduled for 15 March 2018 that a dividend be paid in the amount of EUR 1.20 (2015/16: EUR 1.10) per share entitled to dividends.
All for One Steeb AG will be publishing its full annual report as scheduled during its financial results press conference on 13 December 2017.
About All for One Steeb
Contact:
All for One Steeb AG, Dirk Sonntag, Head of Corporate & Investor Relations, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Steeb AG
|Gottlieb-Manz-Straße 1
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-260
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-222
|E-mail:
|dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
636707 07.12.2017
