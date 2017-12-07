

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA





CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





07.12.2017 / 16:37





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA



Rablstr. 26



81669 München



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

NN Group N.V.

Amsterdam

Netherlands



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Nationale Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

28 Nov 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

4,99 %

0 %

4,99 %

96000000

Previous notification

5,35 %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE0005470306

0

4795146

0 %

4,99 %

Total

4795146

4,99 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

NN Group N.V.

%

%

%

NN Insurance Eurasia N.V.

%

%

%

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

%

%

%

NN Investment Partners International Holdings B.V.

%

%

%

NN Investment Partners B.V.

4.99 %

%

%









NN Group N.V.

%

%

%

NN Insurance Eurasia N.V.

%

%

%

Nationale Nederlanden Nederland B.V.

%

%

%

Nationale Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V.

4.65 %

%

%









NN Group N.V.

%

%

%

NN Insurance Eurasia N.V.

%

%

%

Nationale Nederlanden Nederland B.V.

%

%

%

NN Re (Netherlands) N.V.

%

%

%









NN Group N.V.

%

%

%

NN Insurance Eurasia N.V.

%

%

%

Nationale Nederlanden Nederland B.V.

%

%

%

Movir N.V.

%

%

%









NN Group N.V.

%

%

%

NN Insurance Eurasia N.V.

%

%

%

Nationale Nederlanden Nederland B.V.

%

%

%

Nationale Nederlanden Schadeverzekering Maatschappij N.V.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

NNIP Investment Partners B.V. (Asset manager) may exercise the voting rights attached to all shares held.



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

























